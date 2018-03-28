Público
Público

Agresión sexual El hombre asesinado en Castellón defendía a su nieta de una agresión sexual

El presunto agresor, armado con un cuchillo, obligó a desnudarse a la joven en el salón de la vivienda y en ese momento su abuelo se enfrentó al agresor, que lo apuñaló hasta matarlo

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Policía Nacional acompañan a la pareja del agresor y a la mujer del fallecido. EFE

Agentes de la Policía Nacional acompañan a la pareja del agresor y a la mujer del fallecido. EFE

El hombre de 70 años asesinado este martes en Castellón por su exyerno defendía a su nieta, de 22, de una posible agresión sexual después de que el agresor la obligara a desnudarse a punta de cuchillo, han confirmado fuentes policiales.

El suceso tuvo lugar a primera hora de la tarde de ayer en una vivienda de la Marjalería de Castellón cuando un hombre de 46 años sobre quien pesaba una orden de alejamiento de su expareja acudió a la vivienda familiar, donde se encontraban la madre de la mujer maltratada, la pareja de ésta, el hombre asesinado, y la hija de la denunciante, de 22 años.

La mujer que había denunciado a su expareja por amenazas no se encontraba en la vivienda al estar refugiada en un centro de acogida para mujeres víctimas de violencia machista.

Según las investigaciones, el hombre, armado con un cuchillo, obligó a desnudarse a la joven en el salón de la vivienda y en ese momento la pareja de su abuela se enfrentó al agresor, quien lo apuñaló mortalmente.

El agresor cayó en una acequia al huir del domicilio familiar

En el enfrentamiento el agresor resultó herido tras caer en una acequia. Los sanitarios le atendieron de inmediato y evitaron su muerte. 

Fuentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía han confirmado que mantienen al asesino bajo custodia en el Hospital General de Castellón a la espera de que este recobre el conocimiento para leerle sus derechos, por lo que no está previsto que pase hoy a disposición judicial. 

Etiquetas