La Policía Local de Granada detuvo el pasado jueves a un hombre de 70 años como presunto autor del apuñalamiento a otro varón de 54 años, durante una pelea en la calle Pedro Antonio de Alarcón de la capital granadina.
Esta aparente pelea resultó ser una venganza gestada durante más de 30 años, revela el diario Ideal. La víctima que sufrió la agresión resultó ser el autor confeso del asesinato y agresión sexual de Anabel, una niña de 4 años, en 1985.
Su cadáver fue hallado en Huétor Santillán con signos de abusos sexuales e intento de violación. El asesino fue condenado a 40 años de prisión, pero solo cumplió 23. Tras salir de la cárcel, el padre de la niña intentó vengarse en varias ocasiones; esta última vez fue con un cuchillo. Según la información de la Policía Local, el agredido presentaba heridas y cortes profundos en el tabique nasal y en las manos.
Cuando llegó la unidad de Policía Local adscrita al Servicio de Seguridad Ciudadana, los agentes observaron a dos individuos forcejeando entre ellos y una navaja ensangrentada en el suelo. A su vez, el detenido amenazaba al agredido: "te voy a matar".
