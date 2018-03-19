Público
Los alérgicos al polen sufrirán más esta primavera

Se prevé una primavera de intensidad moderada en el centro peninsular y en la zona suroeste, un pronóstico similar a la que los alergólogos hicieron el año pasado y que acabó siendo más leve por el calor que hizo en abril y mayo.

Primeros pronósticos de cara a la primavera.- EFE

Los alérgicos al polen se enfrentan a una primavera de intensidad moderada en el centro peninsular y en la zona suroeste, una previsión similar a la que los alergólogos hicieron el año pasado y que acabó siendo más leve por el calor que hizo en abril y mayo.

Esta es la previsión que han hecho publica hoy los responsables del Comité de Aerobiología de la Sociedad Española de Alergología e Inmunología Clínica (Seaic), un día antes de que entre la primavera, una estación en la que la sensibilización al polen de gramíneas generará más problemas en Extremadura, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Madrid, Jaén y Sevilla.

En concreto, en la zona peninsular, en Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha y Madrid, la primavera será moderada (con entre 4.000 y 6.000 granos de polen recolectados por metro cúbico de aire) y los niveles máximos de polen se registrarán en Toledo, con la previsión de 4.874.

En la zona suroeste peninsular se prevén también unos niveles moderados altos: en Extremadura y, sobre todo, en Sevilla, donde se esperan 5.606 granos por metro cúbico de aire.

En las Islas Canarias, la primavera será muy leve (cuando se recogen hasta 2.000 granos), con valores máximos de hasta 500 granos por metro cúbico de aire.

En el litoral mediterráneo será leve (cuando las concentraciones son de 2.000 a 4.000 granos), con el nivel más alto en Barcelona (1.231 granos), al igual que en la cornisa cantábrica, donde el valor más alto se espera en Vitoria con 2.761 granos.

