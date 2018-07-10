El Ayuntamiento de Alicante (PP) echará el cierre del acuario municipal situado en la Plaza Nueva de la ciudad, después de las muertes masivas de peces provocadas por varios fallos en el sistema de refrigeración de la instalación. Según anunció el consistorio, aunque la infraestructura se mantendrá como una zona de exposición sobre la flora y fauna marina autóctona, los peces que hasta ahora albergaba su interior serán devueltos a su entorno natural, tal y como venían solicitando distintas asociaciones animalistas y de protección del medio ambiente.
La semana pasada, cerca de una veintena de peces murieron después de que un fallo en el sistema de refrigeración del acuario provocara una subida de la temperatura del agua, nociva para los animales. No ha sido el único incidente de este tipo. En 2015, durante el anterior gobierno socialista, 130 ejemplares murieron por un fallo similar. El consistorio decidió entonces invertir 120.000 euros en rehabilitarlo, cerrando la instalación durante 20 meses. Pero tras el nuevo fallo, el Gobierno municipal ha decidido ahora poner fin a su uso como acuario tradicional.
“A día de hoy los técnicos no aseguran que se pueda garantizar la supervivencia de los peces, así que hemos optado por trasladar a la totalidad de los ejemplares de manera definitiva”, señaló el concejal de Medio Ambiente, Israel Cortés. “Así se lo hemos comunicado ya a varias asociaciones animalistas, a las que además hemos invitado a estar presentes durante todo el proceso de extracción y transporte para observar el tratamiento, que será realizado con todo cuidado y garantías”, aseguró.
La instalación había sido reiteradamente denunciada por las asociaciones ecologistas. El pasado 18 de abril, la organización Proyecto Gran Simio denunció al Ayuntamiento ante el Defensor del Pueblo y el Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza de la Guardia Civil (Seprona) al considerar que el acuario incumplía la legislación de Conservación de la Fauna Silvestre en los Parques Zoológicos, la ordenanza municipal sobre Tenencia y Protección de Animales, y la normativa autonómica sobre Protección de Animales de Compañía.
El acuario alberga más de 200 ejemplares de unas 50 especies marinas diferentes, entre ellas estrellas de mar, langostas, pintarrojas, llisas, cangrejos ermitaños, galateas y castañuelas.
