Altsasu El fiscal mantiene la acusación de terrorismo para los jóvenes de Altsasu

Los ocho presuntos agresores de dos guardias civiles se enfrentan a entre 12 años y medio y 62 años y medio de cárcel.

Juicio a los acusados de agredir a dos guardias civiles y a sus parejas en Altsasu. / EFE

El fiscal José Perals ha mantenido este miércoles en el juicio la acusación por delitos de terrorismo para los ocho presuntos agresores de dos guardias civiles y sus parejas en Altsasu, que se enfrentan a entre 12 años y medio y 62 años y medio de cárcel, y ha modificado las penas alternativas que pide para ellos.

La Fiscalía enmarca la agresión a los agentes en un bar de la localidad navarra en la madrugada del 15 de octubre de 2016 en delitos terroristas al relacionarlos con el movimiento Ospa (Fuera), que persigue la expulsión de las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado del País Vasco y Navarra y que peritos de la Guardia Civil relacionaron con la estrategia de ETA.

En la exposición de sus conclusiones durante la octava jornada del juicio, el fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional ha elevado a definitivas las peticiones principales de penas y ha modificado las alternativas. 

