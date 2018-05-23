Público
Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de 'Público', debate sobre transparencia, gobernanza y medios en València

La Delegación de Transparencia y Gobierno Abierto de València retoma el ciclo de conferencias con Ana Pardo de Vera como invitada estrella de la tercera charla, titulada 'Verdad, Independencia y Transparencia: Reivindicando el periodismo'

Ana Pardo de Vera en Deforme Semanal.

Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de 'Público'

Este miércoles la Diputació de València retoma el ciclo de conferencias "Transparencia, gobernanza y medios de comunicación" con Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público, como invitada estrella de la tercera charla. Junto a ella, se sentarán el diputado Roberto Jaramillo, de la Delegación de Transparencia y Gobierno Abierto, y Malena Ramírez, jefa del servicio de Transparencia.

La conferencia que lleva por título "Verdad, Independencia y Transparencia: Reivindicando el periodismo" tendrá lugar a las 18:00 horas en la Sala Gregorio Mayans del MuVIM -Museo Valenciano de la Ilustración y de la Modernidad-. La entrada es libre y gratuita. 

En ella, se charlará y debatirá sobre temas tan peliagudos como las acciones divulgativas abiertas a la ciudadanía sobre el Gobierno Abierto y su relación con el periodismo. Por ello, han invitado a la directora de este medio, Ana Pardo de Vera, una de las pocas mujeres al frente de un periódico.

Con la premisa de que la ciudadanía tenga un papel protagonista y pueda participar en el desarrollo de la conferencia, se intentará crear un espacio compartido que desarrolle un tema de ámbito periodístico y de información y, naturalmente, con la gente como elemento activo.

