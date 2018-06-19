Ana Pardo de Vera participa en un debate en Madrid sobre el liderazgo de la mujer en los medios de comunicación

El Grupo Balcony, un grupo de mujeres periodistas, liderado por Ana Romero, prepara un debate sobre estado de la diversidad de género en el cuarto poder, el más masculino de España. En él participará la directora de Público Ana Pardo de Vera junto a Pepa Bueno, Montse Domínguez y Encarna Samiter.
El acto girará en torno a una mesa redonda en la que estas destacadas mujeres del mundo periodístico analizarán el papel de la mujer a los mandos de los medios de comunicación en España. Romero será la moderadora de la intervenciones que prometen ser muy enriquecedoras.
El Instituto Internacional Boston-Madrid de la calle Miguel Ángel, en Madrid, acogerá este martes 19 de junio, de 12.30 a 14.00 horas, este evento de kick-off que trabaja para potenciar el desarrollo profesional femenino en el mundo de la comunicación.
Esta mesa incluirá conversaciones de inteligencia colaborativa a través de la plataforma Collaboratorium en las que los asistentes y espectadores podrán participar si lo desea. Sólo habrá que registrarse como asistente en la web del evento.
