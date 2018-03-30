Público
Público

App de animales El 'instagram' para mascotas que no admite a humanos

Se llama 'Petzbe' y es la primera red social que está pensada solo para compartir fotos de perros y gatos. Como te advierte la propia app: "No humans allowed".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
app-petzbe-mascotas

El nuevo 'instagram' solo para animales. / Appstore Apple.

Las mascotas ya disponen de una app exclusivamente dedicada a ellas. Petzbe es la nueva aplicación que, al estilo Instagram, permite adentrarse en un universo virtual donde no podrá encontrarse ni un solo rostro humano. Aquí, solo se aceptan fotografías e imágenes de nuestros perros y gatos.

petzbe-app-mascotas

Petzbe, el nuevo Instagram para mascotas.

"Toma un descanso de la estupidez de tu querido humano", propone iTunes en su Appstore a los animales que quieran formar parte de su comunidad. Aquí, Petzbe está disponible, de momento, solo para sistemas iOS y en inglés. Pero es que acaba, prácticamente, de salir a la luz. 

Aun así, ya son miles de usuarios los que han decidido sumarse a este espacio que pretende ofrecer una visión del mundo desde la perspectiva de nuestras mascotas. Compartir en redes tus experiencias como perro o gato, 'olfatear' a tu alrededor y hacer así nuevos amigos, editar fotos y vídeos con filtros y pegatinas hechas por ti mismo, unirte a concursos, concertar encuentros con otros usuarios... y, en definitiva, tejer una red pensada, destinada y construida por los propios animales. 

app-petzbe-mascotas

Petzbe solo admite imágenes de animales: "No humans allowed".

Etiquetas