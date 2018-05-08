Anna Ruiz y Alberto Garzón serán padres de una niña

Alberto Garzón y Anna Ruíz serán padres de una niña que llegará, previsiblemente, el próximo mes de septiembre. Así lo han confirmado fuentes cercanas del coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida a Público.
La noticia se ha empezado a conocer este lunes tras el paso de la pareja por los Premios Ortega y Gasset de Periodismo 2018. En este evento, se hicieron una foto con la que han anunciado el embarazo: Garzón posaba en el photocall del Círculos de Bellas Artes de Madrid acariciando la incipiente tripa de la médico. De esta forma, confirmaron la buena nueva.
De momento, no ha habido ninguna otra declaración pública de ninguno de los dos sobre la futura niña que esperan. Su primer hijo llega un año después de que ambos se casaran en La Rioja el pasado mes de agosto.
Este embarazo se conoce después de la noticia en la que Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero anunciaron por la red social de Facebook que serían padres de mellizos.
