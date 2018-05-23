Dos años de cárcel y otros dos de inhabilitación para el médico que se masturbó delante de una paciente

El médico acusado de masturbarse ante una paciente en su consulta en el Centro de Salud de Guijuelo (Salamanca) ha sido condenado a dos años de prisión y otros dos de inhabilitación para el ejercicio de la profesión, así como indemnizar con mil euros a la víctima.
Así se recoge en la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Penal número dos de Salamanca, que condena al facultativo J.E.M. por un delito de abuso sexual con la agravante de abuso de confianza, aunque la prisión podría serle suspendida al no exceder la pena los dos años y no tener antecedentes penales, han explicado fuentes jurídicas.
El Ministerio Público pidió dos años de prisión y el mismo periodo de inhabilitación, así como mil euros de indemnización para la víctima, la misma condena ahora impuesta, mientras que la acusación particular solicitó tres años de cárcel. Por su parte, la abogada de la defensa reclamó la absolución al asegurar que no se masturbó delante de la paciente.
En el juicio, celebrado el pasado 8 de mayo, el facultativo alegó que tenía "fuertes picores" en su glande, por lo que se "rascó", aunque la mujer insistió en su idea de que el médico se masturbó delante de ella y aportó como prueba el vídeo que grabó. También compareció la enfermera que estaba aquel día en la consulta y a la que se ve en el vídeo, aunque declaró que no vio "nada".
