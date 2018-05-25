Público
Valtonyc Aparecen pintadas con letras de Valtonyc en la calle 'Llibertat' de una localidad de Girona

El Comité de Defensa de la República de Pla de L'Estany muestra las pintadas en las que se reclaman también libertad para los "presos políticos" en Catalunya

Imagen de la calle 'Llibertat' de Banyoles.- CDR Pla de l'Estany

"Porque nos gobiernan terroristas, en cambio quien hace política está entre rejas". La frase es del rapero Valtonyc, que se encuentra fuera del país para no ingresar en prisión por su condena a tres años y medio de prisión, y ha aparecido esta mañana en la calle Llibertat de Banyoles, una localidad de la provincia de Girona.  

Así lo ha reivindicado en Twitter el Comité de Defensa de la República de Pla de L'Estany. En las pintadas se pueden leer frases como las siguientes: "Nos gobiernan terroristas, en cambio quien hace política está entre rejas" ; "puta policía, puta monarquía" o "él respetuoso con la Constitución, en cambio los derechos humanos se los pasa por los cojones".

El rapero Josep Miquel Arenas agotó el jueves el plazo que le dio la Audiencia Nacional para que ingresara en prisión para cumplir su condena por enaltecimiento de terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas que habría cometido a través de sus canciones de rap. El músico, no obstante, ha salido del país para evitar su ingreso en la prisión. 

