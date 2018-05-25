"Porque nos gobiernan terroristas, en cambio quien hace política está entre rejas". La frase es del rapero Valtonyc, que se encuentra fuera del país para no ingresar en prisión por su condena a tres años y medio de prisión, y ha aparecido esta mañana en la calle Llibertat de Banyoles, una localidad de la provincia de Girona.
Así lo ha reivindicado en Twitter el Comité de Defensa de la República de Pla de L'Estany. En las pintadas se pueden leer frases como las siguientes: "Nos gobiernan terroristas, en cambio quien hace política está entre rejas" ; "puta policía, puta monarquía" o "él respetuoso con la Constitución, en cambio los derechos humanos se los pasa por los cojones".
El carrer LLIBERTAT de #Banyoles fa honor al seu nom i incorpora fragments de lletres del raper mallorquí i cartells reclamant tant la seva absolució com l’alliberament dels presos polítics.#AbsolucioValtonyc#LlibertatPresosPolitics#CDRPlaEstany pic.twitter.com/LW4xvy6Yhn— CDR Pla Estany (@CDRPlaEstany) May 24, 2018
El rapero Josep Miquel Arenas agotó el jueves el plazo que le dio la Audiencia Nacional para que ingresara en prisión para cumplir su condena por enaltecimiento de terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas que habría cometido a través de sus canciones de rap. El músico, no obstante, ha salido del país para evitar su ingreso en la prisión.
