Arabia Saudí concede el permiso de conducir a diez mujeres en un gesto por la igualdad

Las autoridades saudíes, que están poniendo en marcha los preparativos de cara al 24 de junio, fecha a partir de la cual las mujeres podrán empezar a conducir con permisos oficiales.

Arabia Saudí comienza a expedir permisos de conducir a mujeres. / Europa Press

La Dirección General de Tráfico de Arabia Saudí ha concedido este lunes el permiso de conducir a diez mujeres un año después de que el rey Salmán diera el visto bueno a la medida en un simbólico gesto en pro de la igualdad que reclamaban desde hace años las organizaciones defensoras de los Derechos Humanos y activistas locales, que incluso han sido detenidas por sentarse al volante.

Las autoridades saudíes, que están poniendo en marcha los preparativos de cara al 24 de junio, fecha a partir de la cual las mujeres podrán empezar a conducir con permisos oficiales, han indicado que las diez mujeres en cuestión ya tenían carnés de conducir expedidos en otros países.

El grupo se ha sometido a un examen de conducir y a un test de agudeza visual antes de recibir sus respectivos permisos en Riad, la capita del país, según ha recogido el diario local 'Arab News'. Una de ellas ha grabado el momento en que le entregaban la licencia y ha subido el vídeo a las redes sociales, el cual se ha hecho viral.

El país ha puesto fin así a la prohibición 'de facto' que rige sobre las mujeres, ya que las leyes no vetan expresamente que las mujeres conduzcan, pero los ciudadanos del reino están obligados a tener una licencia que las autoridades sólo conceden a los hombres.

Arabia Saudí se rige por una interpretación estricta del islam que penaliza de forma especial a las mujeres, que quedan supeditadas a la tutela de un hombre y deben ir completamente cubiertas. Los códigos morales en vigor restringen en gran medida su participación en la vida pública.

En su decreto, el rey Salman ha mencionado expresamente que su anuncio no incumple los preceptos de la 'sharia' o ley islámica y ha asegurado que cuenta con el visto bueno de las principales autoridades religiosas.

