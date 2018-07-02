Un juez de Barcelona ha archivado la causa abierta por la muerte de un mantero que se despeñó por un barranco en la montaña de Montjuïc de Barcelona, en la que estaban imputados los dos agentes de la Guardia Urbana acusados de matar a un compañero, al entender que la caída fue accidental.
En un auto, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 31 de Barcelona acuerda el sobreseimiento provisional del caso, en el que estaban investigados los agentes Rosa P. y Alberto T., quienes permanecen en prisión preventiva acusados de matar a un compañero del cuerpo con quien formaban un triángulo amoroso#, cuyo cadáver quemaron dentro de un coche junto al pantano de Foix.
El juez reabrió hace unos meses la investigación, a raíz de unas manifestaciones de la agente de la Guardia Urbana Rosa P., en las que apuntaba a su compañero como responsable de la muerte del mantero, cuando ambos lo perseguían en el marco de un operativo para la prevención de la venta ambulante.
Según declaró Rosa P. ante el juez, su compañero Albert T. le comentó que había matado al mantero, aunque ella no pudo ver el momento en que la víctima caía por el terraplén dado que había perdido el conocimiento a consecuencia de un golpe que ésta le había propinado momentos antes.
El juez concluye que la muerte del mantero fue "accidental" y cuestiona la credibilidad de la versión de Rosa P., teniendo en cuenta que su relato "iba variando según las personas con las que hablaba" sobre el asunto en el centro penitenciario en que está interna por el homicidio de su expareja, el también urbano Pedro R.
