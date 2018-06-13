Público
Archivan la causa contra los profesores de la Seu d'Urgell acusados de incitación al odio

Los maestros habían sido acusados de inculcar ideología política a sus alumnos y discriminar a los hijos de agentes de la Guardia Civil.  El auto de la Audiencia señala que los hechos no son delictivos

Façana dels jutjats de la Seu d'Urgell. S.P.

La Audiencia de Lleida ha archivado la causa penal contra ocho profesores de la Seu d'Urgell investigados de presunto delito de incitación al odio por cómo hablaron a sus alumnos de la actuación policial para impedir el 1-O.

El auto de la Audiencia señala que los hechos no son delictivos y archiva la causa también de la directora de la escuela La Salle, que no había presentado recurso al auto del juzgado de instrucción que inició las investigaciones.

Según la Audiencia, las personas investigadas han venido sosteniendo que en modo alguno han intentado inculcar ideología política a sus alumnos y una de ellas precisó que en ningún momento les dijo a sus alumnos que las fuerzas policiales fueran malas.

El auto señala que las actuaciones se iniciaron a raíz de las denuncias de algunos padres de alumnos de un colegio de la Seu d'Urgell en que se ponía de manifiesto que profesores habían hecho comentarios a sus alumnos acerca de los incidentes del 1-O, en el sentido de que la Guardia Civil era mala o que los Mossos defendían a la gente, o en relación a la condición de los alumnos, afirmando que incluso un alumno había sido agredido por la condición de guardias civiles de sus padres.

La Audiencia recuerda que en ese centro se entregó a los niños un comunicado que informaba de que el 3 de octubre el centro iba a cerrar en protesta por aquellos incidentes y que después las investigaciones de la Guardia Civil se ampliaron a otros centros docentes.

