La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Álava a un varón de 38 años y nacionalidad española que fabricaba armas y explosivos y que se había llegado a construir un campo de tiro en la localidad alavesa de Urrúnaga. Entre el material que se le ha incautado están 17 armas detonadoras, un arma de fuego larga artesanal o bolígrafos pistola.
Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en el País Vasco, los agentes iniciaron la investigación el pasado año tras detectar en las redes sociales que dicha persona accedía asiduamente a diversas páginas web en las que se mostraban contenidos relacionados con acciones terroristas, venta de armas prohibidas y fabricación de explosivos artesanales.
Igualmente, se comprobó que era propietario de varias armas detonadoras, hecho que levantó las sospechas de los agentes, por lo que se procedió a su detención, cuando portaba en ese momento un bolígrafo-pistola municionado y listo para hacer fuego, además de varias armas blancas.
Tras la detención se procedió al registro de su domicilio y de la choza que había fabricado artesanalmente en la localidad de Urrúnaga, donde realizaba actividades de tiro y de explosivos.
En el lugar se encontraron un total de 17 armas detonadoras (11 de ellas modificadas), un arma de fuego larga artesanal, un arma de fuego corta artesanal, cinco bolígrafos pistola de sistema Flobert, tres pistola tipo Pin, cartuchería de diverso calibre, numerosas piezas fundamentales de armas de fuego, accesorios y herramientas para la manipulación.
También contaba con maquinaria para la fabricación ilegal de munición, y aproximadamente 1,5 kilogramos de diversas sustancias químicas (entre ellas pólvora) empleadas para la fabricación de explosivos y munición, diferente documentación y equipos informáticos.
El detenido, de 38 años y de nacionalidad española, fue puesto este jueves a disposición judicial del Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Vitoria.
