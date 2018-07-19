El arte urbano se suma a la plataforma 'No Callaren' por la libertad de expresión

El colectivo de artistas y entidades del mundo del graffiti, el muralismo y el arte urbano llama a la movilización para clamar por la libertad de expresión durante el fin de semana del 21 y 22 de julio.
Bajo el nombre #FaltanPintadas, se quieren sumar a la plataforma No Callarem y dejan claro que no admiten "más censura, ni manipulación mediática, ni corrupción, ni montajes policiales, ni diferencias ante la ley, ni presos políticos, ni, por supuesto, que se sigan vulnerando los derechos humanos”.
El colectivo quiere que artistas y ciudadanos tomen las calles para expresarse libremente en el espacio público con mensajes y consignas en favor de las libertades, y difundirlo así en las redes sociales “ante los numerosos casos de censura”.
La acción #FaltanPintadas toma el nombre del tema Hace falta del rapero Elgio, al que la Audiencia nacional condenó con una pena de dos años y un día de prisión por enaltecimiento del terrorismo por las letras de sus canciones.
La comunidad artística ya realizó una primera acción en mayo en la que pintaron un mensaje de 57 metros de largo con el mensaje "Llibertat d'expressió" en el tejado del Ateneu Popular 9 Barris (Barcelona).
