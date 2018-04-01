El presidente de LaLiga, Javier Tebas, cree que se debería aplicar "el 155 dentro del Wanda Metropolitano" para evitar la pitada al himno en la final de la Copa del Rey. El dirigente ha afirmado que la pitada es un acto más que "previsible", y que se debería "sancionar" o incluso "suspender" el encuentro en caso de que suceda.

"Yo siempre he manifestado que se debería sancionar, incluso llegar, por qué no, a suspender un partido, pero como no se legisla en ese camino, yo no puedo cambiarlo", se ha explayado Tebas. "Prácticamente tendría que aplicarse el 155 dentro del Wanda Metropolitano para evitar la pitada", declaraba en una entrevista en El Debate de Hoy.

"Se ha cuidado muy poco el respeto a lo que son los símbolos, que hay que tener de ellos un concepto mucho mayor que la mera representación instrumental o visual de tu nación", continuaba el presidente.

Además, el dirigente también ha querido opinar sobre el proceso independentista y el papel que jugarían los equipos catalanes, afirmando que la Ley del Deporte es "clara" y no permitiría a los clubes jugar "fuera de LaLiga".

"En el debate famoso de si el Barcelona y los equipos catalanes jugarían fuera de LaLiga lo llevamos viviendo, y siempre -yo, desde luego-, con el mismo mensaje", ha afirmado. "Siempre hemos defendido que la Ley del Deporte era muy clara en ese aspecto y que no era posible que los equipos catalanes pudiesen jugar fuera de LaLiga, ni tampoco que nosotros lo admitiéramos", concluía Tebas.

