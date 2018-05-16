El arzobispo de Toledo opina que crear una asignatura sobre igualdad es "una manera equivocada" de combatir la desigualdad

El arzobispo de Toledo, Braulio Rodríguez, ha dado la "bienvenida" al anteproyecto de Ley para una sociedad libre de violencia de género pero ha criticado la creación de una asignatura sobre igualdad en los colegios, considerando que es "una manera equivocada de combatir la desigualdad".
En su escrito semanal, el arzobispo ha incidido en que esta asignatura "posee una clara ideología de género como medio casi único de luchar contra esta nefasta violencia".
"Sin duda estamos ante una manera equivocada de combatir la desigualdad o, al menos, que no tiene en cuenta lo que es el ser humano, mujer y hombre", ha opinado Rodríguez.
Por ello, ha señalado que existen "otros medios de combatir esa lacra de violencia contra las mujeres", apostando por "huir del pensamiento único y abrirse a soluciones más acordes con lo que es el ser humano".
