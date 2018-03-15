Público
Asesinato de Gabriel La Guardia Civil rechaza la versión de Ana Julia: "Es un niño muy bien educado y no pudo hacer esos insultos"

Los investigadores creen que actuó sola y asfixió al menor ocultando el cuerpo en la finca familiar de Rodalquilar.

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil en las inmediaciones del pozo el que podría haber estado el niño Gabriel Cruz, de ocho años, desaparecido el pasado 27 de febrero en Las Hortichuelas, en Níjar (Almería). / EFE

Los investigadores de la Guardia Civil al frente de la búsqueda del niño Gabriel Cruz han rechazado en base a las pruebas recabadas el relato de los hechos de la presunta asesina, Ana Julia Quezada, que asegura que mató al pequeño tras una discusión previa. "Los padres educaron en todo momento al niño en el amor y el respeto, en ningún momento Gabriel pudo hacer esos insultos", han defendido.

Los mandos de la Guardia Civil han explicado en una rueda de prensa desde Almería que, según los indicios, el cuerpo permaneció en todo momento escondido en un "agujero" junto a la vivienda de la finca familiar en Rodalquilar, a unos cinco kilómetros de Hortichuelas de Níjar, el pueblo del que desapareció el 27 de febrero.

Según los agentes, Ana Julia ocultó el cadáver semidesnudo tras asfixiarlo, sin poder dar los investigadores más detalles al estar aún declarado el secreto de sumario.

Los investigadores aseguran que tienen acreditado que Ana Julia Quezada actuó sola y de acuerdo a un "patrón ilógico". "Estamos convencidos de que tenemos la carga de prueba para demostrar los hechos", han dicho sobre la autoría de la detenida, la pareja del padre del menor.

En cuanto al móvil del crimen, los mandos de la Guardia Civil han indicado que está en la cabeza de quien lo comete, pero en cualquier caso, Gabriel era lo más importante para su padre Ángel, ya que pasaba con él todo el tiempo libre que tenía.

