El asesino de la niña de Vilanova ingresa en la unidad psiquiátrica de la cárcel de Brians

La jueza envió este jueves a prisión por asesinato y agresión sexual al acusado de matar a la menor, cuyo cadáver fue localizado debajo de un colchón en el interior del domicilio del presunto asesino.

Mossos d'esquadra custodian al detenido en relación con el asesinato de una niña de 13 años ayer en Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona). /EFE

El acusado de matar a una menor de 13 años el pasado lunes, 4 de junio, en Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) ha ingresado este viernes en la unidad hospitalaria psiquiátrica de la cárcel de Brians 1 (Barcelona) por decisión médica.

Según han indicado a Efe fuentes cercanas al caso, el detenido ha ingresado en el área psiquiátrica del centro penitenciario de Brians 1, en la localidad de Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, a raíz del examen médico que ha llevado a cabo un psiquiatra de la cárcel en la que ingresó anoche por orden judicial.

La titular del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Vilanova acordó ayer enviar a prisión por asesinato y agresión sexual al acusado de matar a la menor, cuyo cadáver fue localizado debajo de un colchón en el interior del domicilio del presunto asesino.

La juez, según informó el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), acordó para el detenido la prisión provisional sin fianza en la causa abierta por los delitos de homicidio/asesinato y agresión sexual.

Antes de tomar declaración al detenido, la magistrada había encargado por la tarde una exploración forense para determinar si se encontraba en condiciones de declarar, después de que así lo solicitaran tanto su defensa como la Fiscalía.

El informe forense determinó que el detenido, de 42 años, estaba en condiciones de declarar, por lo que prosiguió su comparecencia ante la magistrada, poco después de las 19.00 horas de la tarde, que se prolongó hasta las 22.40 horas.

