Los institutos asturianos podrán incluir la asignatura de Igualdad de Género en el plan de estudios de los alumnos de tercero de Secundaria. El objetivo de la materia es combatir la violencia sexual y los estereotipos sociales, además de estudiar el papel de la mujer en la historia.
La iniciativa fue impulsada por la Unidad de Igualdad de Género de la Consejería de Educación en 2016. La materia tendrá una duración de una hora a la semana y se trata de una asignatura de libre configuración, es decir, que no es obligatoria. Son los propios centros educativos los que pueden decidir ofertarla o no, y también los estudiantes tienen la posibilidad de decidir si se matriculan, tal y como ha adelantado La Voz de Asturias.
La Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad Autónoma ha trasladado un documento a los distintos equipos directivos de los institutos asturianos que justifica la necesidad de impartir la materia y recomienda una serie de contenidos para que oferten la asignatura el próximo mes de septiembre.
Los contenidos se centran en cuatro bloques temáticos
Los dos primeros epígrafes se tratan de aspectos más generales. El primero de ellos es la socialización de género que tratará de combatir los estereotipos y erradicar el lenguaje sexista. En el segundo bloque se abordarán las relaciones afectivas y sexuales con la intención de educar en tolerancia y respeto mutuo.
Mientras, el tercer epígrafe se centrará en combatir la desigualdad de género, desde la comparativa de los distintos contextos culturales actuales y el análisis del marco normativo vigente. Y por último, en el cuarto capítulo los alumnos tienen que reconocer los distintos tipos de violencia ejercido sobre las mujeres.
