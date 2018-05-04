La Audiencia de Barcelona rebaja a abuso sexual penetrar a una menor en shock

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a seis años y medio de cárcel a un hombre que penetró a una sobrina menor de edad porque, a diferencia del fiscal, que pedía 14 años de cárcel por agresión sexual, cree que el acusado no utilizó la fuerza porque la menor no opuso resistencia al quedar en estado de shock.
En la sentencia, del pasado mes de febrero y que hoy ha publicado el diario El Món, la sección segunda de la Audiencia condena al acusado a seis años y medio de cárcel y a indemnizar con 20.000 euros a la menor, que cuando ocurrieron los hechos tenía 16 años.
Según el fallo del tribunal, firmado por tres magistradas, la chica quedó "sorprendida y en estado de shock" cuando el 31 de julio de 2011, a mediodía, el hermano de su padre la abordó en el lavabo de su casa y luego la llevó a su habitación, donde la penetró, sin que "ofreciera resistencia".
"No ha resultado acreditado que el procesado, para llevar a cabo dichos actos, hiciera uso de la fuerza física o amenazas a la menor", concluye el tribunal en su sentencia, por lo que rebaja la petición de la Fiscalía, que reclamaba 14 años de prisión por un delito de agresión sexual, hasta los 6 años y medio, por abuso sexual.
