La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra ha desestimado los recursos interpuestos por el Ministerio Fiscal, la acusación particular y las acusaciones populares contra el auto del 21 de junio en el que se decretaba la puesta en libertad de los cinco condenados de 'La Manada'.
La Sala indica en esta resolución que la decisión conocida el auto del 21 de junio es "firme" y contra él no cabe recurso alguno.
Este auto vuelve a contar con el voto particular del presidente de la Sala, que muestra su "discrepancia" con respecto a que la prisión provisional pueda ser eludida mediante fianza.
En cuanto a la situación del guardia civil Antonio Manuel Guerrero, que acudió a una oficina del DNI en Sevilla para intentar obtener el pasaporte, la Sala indica que será objeto de la debida resolución en un auto independiente.
(Habrá ampliación)
