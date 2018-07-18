Público
La Manada La Audiencia de Navarra desestima los recursos contra la puesta en libertad de los miembros de 'La Manada'

La situación del guardia civil Antonio Manuel Guerrero, que acudió a una oficina del DNI en Sevilla para intentar obtener el pasaporte, será resuelta en un auto independiente.

La manifestación frente al Ministerio de Justicia, en Madrid, contra la sentencia a 'La Manada'.-JAIRO VARGAS

La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra ha desestimado los recursos interpuestos por el Ministerio Fiscal, la acusación particular y las acusaciones populares contra el auto del 21 de junio en el que se decretaba la puesta en libertad de los cinco condenados de 'La Manada'.

La Sala indica en esta resolución que la decisión conocida el auto del 21 de junio es "firme" y contra él no cabe recurso alguno.

Este auto vuelve a contar con el voto particular del presidente de la Sala, que muestra su "discrepancia" con respecto a que la prisión provisional pueda ser eludida mediante fianza.

En cuanto a la situación del guardia civil Antonio Manuel Guerrero, que acudió a una oficina del DNI en Sevilla para intentar obtener el pasaporte, la Sala indica que será objeto de la debida resolución en un auto independiente.

(Habrá ampliación)

