Aumenta un 3,2% el número de españoles que reside en el extranjero 

En 2017 fueron 76.197 españoles los que fijaron su residencia en el extranjero. Un total de 2,5 millones de personas con nacionalidad española residen fuera del país. 

Pasajeros en el Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Barajas. E.P.

El número de españoles que opta por fijar su residencia en el extranjero no para de crecer, y en 2017 fueron 76.197 los que decidieron seguir engrosando esa lista de la que ya forman parte 2,5 millones de personas.

Reino Unido (pese al Brexit), Estados Unidos y Francia son los países donde más ha aumentado la presencia de españoles, según los últimos datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Así a 1 de enero de 2018, el número de personas con nacionalidad española que reside en el extranjero es de 2.482.808, según los datos del Padrón de Españoles Residentes en el Extranjero (PERE), lo que supone un incremento del 3,2 % (76.197 personas) respecto a un año antes.

El INE explica que dos de cada tres personas con nacionalidad española que optaron por dejar España en 2017 habían nacido fuera del país.

