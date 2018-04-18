Renault ha llamado a revisión a 162 unidades de sus modelos comerciales Clio IV y Capture por un problema en las luces de cruce y la orientación de los proyectores de luz, según confirmaron fuentes oficiales del fabricante a la cadena SER.
Se trata de una revisión en la que se ajustarán los sensores y se reseteará la centralita de los vehículos para solventar los problemas detectados. Las unidades Cature afectadas fueron fabricadas en Valladolid, mientras que las del modelo Clio son de origen francés.
Por su parte, la organización de usuarios Facua recuerda en una nota la llamada a revisión de los modelos de la marca francesa Clio IV, Captur y Zoe por una posible irregularidad en el buje de las ruedas delanteras, “que podría dar lugar a un ruido anormal en la parte delantera del vehículo e incluso llegar a su caída”.
Facua recuerda que el buje es el extremo del eje sobre el que se monta el centro de rueda, que contiene los cojinetes y la fijación de ésta.
Renault España ha comunicado el problema que presentan estos vehículos a las autoridades de Consumo de Castilla y León, y que ha empezado a contactar con los dueños de los afectados para comprobar si el buje de las ruedas delanteras cumple con las condiciones y sustituirlo en caso necesario.
El aviso fue incluido el pasado 23 de marzo en la red de alerta de productos de consumo no alimenticios que coordina la Aecosan. Por su parte, Renault España no ofrece ninguna información sobre este asunto a través de su página web.
