El Ayuntamiento de Madrid estudia sustituir las multas a vendedores callejeros de flores y paraguas por trabajos comunitarios

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha avanzado desde Lavapiés que se está estudiando la posibilidad de sustituir por trabajos comunitarios las multas por ventas callejeras sin licencia de flores o paraguas dado que los sancionados no pueden hacerles frente.

Lo ha anunciado este lunes durante su visita a Lavapiés, donde se ha reunido con la comunidad bangladeshí, la mayoritaria en el barrio, donde ha estado acompañada por la deledaga de Equidad, Derechos Sociales y Empleo, Marta Higueras, y el concejal de Centro, Jorge García Castaño.

A su llegada a la sede de la asociación de vecinos de Blangladesh le han regalado un paraguas morado y una flores, productos que venden en la calle, sin licencia, y que se traduce en multas a las que no pueden hacer frente.

Ahora se trataría de copiar el modelo de sustitución de la multa por hacer graffitis o ensuciar la ciudad por trabajos a la comunidad, que recoge la ordenanza de limpieza, al caso de estos vendedores callejeros. Jorge García Castaño ha dejado claro que se trataría de la venta de productos como flores o paraguas, no de dar cobertura a los lateros.

Carmena ha explicado que las multas que se les imponen a estos vendedores callejeros "prácticamente no se pagan porque se trata de economías que no tienen solvencia" y esto se traduce en "dificultades para la legalización". "Hemos hablado de la posibilidad de sustituir multas por trabajos que pueden ser en beneficio de ellos o para la ciudad. No pueden pagar las multas", ha expuesto la alcaldesa.

También se ha alcanzado un compromiso con la comunidad bangladeshí para que antes del 28 de junio esté en marcha un servicio reforzado de voluntariado para enseñar español y dar apoyo a los estudiantes con sus tareas escolares.