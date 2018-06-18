Público
Badalona Un hombre mata a su pareja en Badalona y se entrega a la Guardia Urbana

El cuerpo de la mujer ha sido hallado por la Policía en el domicilio donde residía la pareja yeEl presunto autor del crimen, de 45 años, ha quedado detenido.

Un hombre se ha entregado este lunes a la Guardia Urbana de Badalona (Barcelona) tras confesar que había matado a su pareja, en un presunto caso de violencia machista, han informado a Efe los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Según fuentes próximas a la investigación, se trata de un hombre de nacionalidad guatemalteca, al igual que la víctima, y de unos 45 años.

El cuerpo de la mujer ha sido hallado por la policía en el domicilio donde residía la pareja y el presunto autor del crimen ha quedado detenido.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra se han hecho cargo de la investigación e intentan esclarecer las circunstancias del crimen. 

