Barcelona acuerda reservar el 30% de los pisos nuevos a vivienda social

Los grupos municipales de BComú, PSC, CUP y ERC han apoyado la propuesta del gobierno de Ada Colau de obligar a los promotores inmobiliarios a reservar un 30% de los edificios de nueva construcción o de gran remodelación a viviendas sociales.
Así lo ha anunciado este lunes la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, que se ha felicitado por este "acuerdo histórico" que reconoce el derecho a la vivienda como "un bien de primera necesidad y un derecho fundamental" y que permitirá "ampliar el parque público de vivienda con 300 o 400 pisos al año".
El acuerdo, que se votará formalmente esta tarde en la Comisión de Ecología y Urbanismo, no entrará en vigor hasta después del verano, han precisado fuentes municipales.
Colau ha subrayado que "todos los grupos, menos el PP, deberían formar parte de este acuerdo, ya que fue una moción impulsada por las entidades que se aprobó en un plenario con el apoyo de todas las formaciones, menos el de los populares".
Las entidades sociales PAH, Sindicato de Inquilinos, la FAVB, el Observatorio DES y la Asociación de Barrios para un Turismo Sostenible han aplaudido la medida adoptada por el consistorio.
Asimismo, la alcaldesa ha afirmado que, a través de esta medida, se produce "un cambio de paradigma" y "aunque no se para la especulación ni el negocio, se obliga a los operadores privados, que hasta ahora no han asumido ninguna responsabilidad por el dolor que han causado, a corresponsabilizarse".
La alcaldesa ha reconocido que "no será suficiente" y ha reclamado a la Generalitat un decreto para cambiar la normativa actual de vivienda protegida, "que permite que al cabo de 20 años se privatice".
Además, Colau espera que "se sumen muchas otras ciudades", igual que las entidades, que consideran que esta medida "empieza a caminar en Barcelona pero es extensible a todo el territorio".
