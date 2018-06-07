El Juzgado de Menores 1 de Barcelona ha condenado a dos menores a un año de internamiento y otro de libertad vigilada por agresión sexual y varias lesiones contra una mujer de 26 años durante el Carnaval de Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona, en 2017.
Uno de ellos permanecerá recluido en un centro de menores durante 12 meses y el otro, por ser ya mayor de edad, pasará un año de libertad vigilada. Cometieron la violación múltiple en la madrugada del primer martes de marzo de 2017, en la plaza del pueblo.
La víctima relató que actuaron de manera coordinada para someterla a tocamientos y contactos sexuales. Uno la atacó y dos la agredieron. El tercer sujeto no ha sido identificado, los dos procesados aseguraron en el juicio que no le conocían.
La agredida sigue hoy bajo tratamiento psicológico.
