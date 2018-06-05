Una menor de 13 años ha sido localizada muerta la noche de este lunes en Vilanova i la Geltru (Barcelona) horas después de que se denunciara su desaparición, según ha informado la Policía Local. Un hombre ha sido detenido en relación a estos hechos, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
La División de Investigación Criminal de los Mossos d'Esquadra, así como el Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de Vilanova investigan los hechos. Según ha explicado la Policía catalana en un comunicado, el cuerpo sin vida de la menor presentaba indicios de criminalidad.
La desaparición de la menor había sido denunciada horas antes y desde ese momento se ha montado un dispositivo de búsqueda para dar con su paradero y se ha reclamado la colaboración ciudadana. La niña, de nombre Laia, fue vista por última vez en la zona de la plaza Charlie Rivel.
Tras conocerse el hallazgo del cadáver, la alcaldesa de la localidad, Neus Llovera (PDeCAT), ha lamentado el suceso. "Una noche muy triste en Vilanova i la Geltru, con un profundo sentido de impotencia por la muerte de Laia", ha indicado en un mensaje en su cuenta personal de Twitter, en la que ha recordado que están pendientes los resultados de la investigación.
También en un mensaje a través de la misma red social, la Policía Local de Vilanova ha agradecido las muestras de interés ciudadana y ha reclamado que se borren las imagenes de la menor que hayan podido ser distribuidas "por respeto a la famila".
