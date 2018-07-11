Ocho de los nueve profesores del IES El Palau de Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona) investigados inicialmente por Fiscalía tras el 1-O han pedido el traslado de centro de cara al próximo curso, a los que se añade una veintena más de docentes del instituto, han informado fuentes próximas al centro.
Nueve profesores del instituto fueron denunciados por la Fiscalía por presuntamente humillar a hijos de guardias civiles tras el 1-O, pero el Juzgado de Instrucción 7 de Martorell (Barcelona) archivó la denuncia contra cinco de ellos.
Según ha explicado el delegado de la CGT y profesor del centro, Josep Lluís del Alcázar, el número exacto de profesores que se trasladarán se desconoce porque es un proceso que todavía está abierto, pero que estará alrededor de esa cifra del total de un centenar de docentes del centro.
Ha dicho entender la petición de traslado ante un curso que se presume con "foco mediático" de nuevo en el centro, y espera que se pueda afrontar con el mínimo de tensión posible.
Del Alcázar ha remarcado que el curso acabó mejor de lo que hacía presagiar tres meses antes, con la denuncia de Fiscalía a finales de abril, y ha subrayado que ayudó el papel del Síndic de Greuges, el apoyo de exalumnos y que el conseller de Enseñanza, Josep Bargalló, se implicara en la situación.
