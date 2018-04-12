Barcelona fomenta la adopción de mascotas con estatuas de perros en la calle

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha puesto en marcha una campaña en la que se fomenta la adopción de mascotas. Para ello ha colocado en la vía pública un total de 20 estatuas de hormigón que corresponden a perros reales que actualmente están en el Centro de Acogida de Animales de Compañía de Barcelona (Caab).
Cada distrito de la ciudad contará con dos figuras que representan a un perro abandonado a la espera de una adopción. Junto a las estatuas se puede ver una placa identificativa provista de un código QR, que permite a los usuarios navegar por la web del Ayuntamiento de bienestar animal.
El pasado año, el Caab atendió a 760 perros y 600 gatos —un 13% más que en 2016— y fueron adoptados 745 perros y 516 gatos. Actualmente hay 70 perros que llevan más de un año esperando ser adoptados en el centro de acogida de animales.
El comisionado de Ecología, Frederic Ximeno, ha destacado la decisión de convivir con un animal es para toda su vida, y que debe ser una decisión consciente y responsable: "El abandono es un acto reprobable. La adopción es la primera opción para ofrecer un hogar a los animales que esperan y necesitan una".
