El lince ibérico Litio, capturado este miércoles en un campo de cerezos de Santa Coloma de Cervelló (Barcelona), se encuentra en perfecto estado de salud, se había integrado en el hábitat de los campos del Baix Llobregat alimentándose de conejos, y será liberado este mes en Andalucía o en Portugal.
Así lo ha explicado este jueves el director del proyecto Life Iberlince, Miguel Ángel Simón, que ha detallado cómo se produjo la captura en una rueda de prensa en Barcelona, junto con Agentes Rurales de la Generalitat y técnicos de Medio Ambiente del Ayuntamiento de Santa Coloma de Cervelló.
Este lince macho llegó a Catalunya atravesando España, sorteando autopistas, carreteras, ríos y otros obstáculos, desde Portugal, donde fue liberado en 2016, y se trata de la primera vez que se detecta la presencia de un ejemplar de esta especie en Catalunya desde principios del siglo XX.
Simón ha explicado que el animal, que pesa 14 kilos y al que han extraído sangre para comprobar su salud, aparentemente buena, se había integrado en su nuevo hábitat en el área de Barcelona, refugiándose en los bosques cercanos a Santa Coloma de Cervelló y saliendo a alimentarse en un campo cercano de cerezos, donde pusieron las jaulas-trampas con conejos como señuelo.
Una vez capturado, el lince fue trasladado este miércoles al centro de animales de Torreferrussa de Santa Perpétua de Mogoda (Barcelona) y de allí al Centro de Recuperación de Animales de Granada, donde le han cambiado el collar de seguimiento, que había dejado de funcionar.
