El barco Lifeline atracará en Malta y parte de los 234 rescatados irán a Italia

El barco de la ONG alemana Lifeline atracará en Malta y una parte de los 234 migrantes rescatados que lleva irán a Italia, según ha anunciado este martes el primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte.
Conte explicó que el primer ministro maltés, Joseph Muscat, le confirmó en una conversación telefónica que el barco, que lleva cinco días esperando un puerto tras el rechazo de Italia, atracará en Malta y que "se investigará a la embarcación para averiguar su efectiva nacionalidad y si se han respetado las reglas de derecho internacional por parte de la tripulación".
"Italia hará su parte y acogerá una cuota de inmigrantes que están en el Lifeline con la esperanza de que otros países europeos hagan lo mismo", subrayó Conte en un comunicado. El mandatario italiano agregó que "coherentemente" con el principio de la propuesta avanzada en la pasada cumbre informal sobre inmigración por Italia "quien desembarca en las costas italianas, españolas, griegas o maltesas, desembarca en Europa".
El Gobierno maltés había explicado en una nota que se estaba estudiando esta posibilidad y anunció también que se estudiaría abrir una investigación respecto a la actuación del capital del barco. Según Malta, "ignoró las instrucciones dadas, de acuerdo con las reglas internacionales, por las autoridades italianas", cuando estas les indicaron que no intervinieran en el salvamento porque lo haría la Guardia Costera de Libia. Malta agradeció "al presidente del Consejo Europeo (Donald Tusk) y al presidente de la Comisión Europea (Jean-Claude Juncker) su ayuda en este asunto".
De forma paralela, La Valeta rechazó la entrada en sus aguas del barco Aquarius, de SOS Mediterranée y Médicos sin Fronteras, sin dar "ninguna explicación". La situación de los 234 migrantes del barco de la ONG alemana Lifeline empezaba a ser desesperada tras cinco días esperando que les asignase un puerto a 30 millas de Malta. Debido al mal tiempo en las últimas horas, los rescatados están pasando frío ya que toda la ropa y mantas están mojadas, explicó el fundador de la organización, Axel Steier.
