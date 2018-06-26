Público
Memoria Histórica Billy el Niño acumula hasta cuatro medallas que le permiten cobrar pensión y media

Un informe del ministerio del Interior revela que el expolicía acusado de tortura recibió la primera condecoración en 1972, en plena dictadura, y la última en 1982. Todas las menciones suponen un incremento de su pensión.

Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño

Primero se creía que Antonio González Pacheco, conocido como Billy el Niño, el expolicía investigado por torturas durante la dictadura franquista, tenía una sola medalla al Mérito Policial; luego se descubrió que tenía una segunda condecoración; y este martes el diario El País revela que Pacheco acumula hasta cuatro condecoraciones que le permiten incrementar hasta un 50% su pensión

La información de El País señala que un informe del ministerio del Interior encargado por Fernando Grande-Marlaska para ver si era posible retirarle la primera condecoración concedida a Pacheco, la que recibió en 1977 de manos de Rodolfo Martín Villa, tal como había solicitado Podemos y la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica, reveló que el expolicía recibió una primera condecoración en 1972 y la última en 1982. 

Según El País, el torturador Pacheco recibió la primera medalla, con distintivo rojo y un incremento de un 10% en su pensión, el 20 de julio de 1972, aún en plena dictadura. La segunda, con distintivo de plata, es la que se conocía hasta ahora: se la otorgó el Ejecutivo de Adolfo Suárez el 13 de junio de 1977 por la liberación del presidente del Consejo de Estado, Antonio María de Oriol, y el teniente general Emilio Villaescusa, secuestrados por los GRAPO. Esta condecoración supone un incremento de su pensión en un 15%.

Hay una tercera condecoración, también con distintivo rojo y otro incremento del 10% en su pensión. La última y cuarta, la recibió Pacheco junto al resto de la Brigada de información, a la que pertenecía. Supone un 15% más en su pensión. El País informa de que Pacheco reclamó en los tribunales en 2010 los derechos económicos de esta última condecoración. El extorturador ganó la demanda y se le reconocieron los derechos económicos que comporta dicha condecoración. 

