La periodista Cristina Fallarás ha registrado una petición en la plataforma Change.org para retirar la medalla al torturador Billy el Niño, tras las declaraciones del ministro del Interior, José Ignacio Zoido, este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados donde ha asegurado que "nadie lo ha solicitado que se retire esa condecoración".
El Gobierno se excusa en que "nadie ha solicitado que se retire esa condecoración" para mantener la medalla al torturador franquista Billy El Niño.— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) 30 de mayo de 2018
Bien, acabo de poner en marcha dicha petición.
FIRMA:https://t.co/JFFojMzfr7
La petición, que ya lleva más de 14.000 firmas en cuatro horas, recoge que el rechazo a retirar la medalla al policía Antonio González Pacheco (Billy El Niño) "es un ejemplo de cómo España no juzga los delitos del Franquismo".
Fallarás ha difundido la iniciativa por las redes sociales después del enfrentamiento entre Zoido y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante la sesión de control al Gobierno por la condecoración al mérito policial que el torturador González Pacheco, mantiene, a pesar de que sus crímenes hayan sido probados.
Iglesias ha recordado al Gobierno que "tienen competencias para retirar esa medalla que es una ignominia" y ha aprovechado su intervención para leer algunos testimonios de víctimas de Billy el Niño. El líder de Podemos también ha instado al PSOE que "el nuevo ministro -tras la moción de censura- que nombre retire la medalla "a ese malnacido".
Por su parte, el ministro ha afirmado que "han pasado gobiernos socialistas y tampoco se le ha retirado", mientras el diputado de Unidos Podemos Rafael Mayoral gritaba desde su escaño "¡es un torturador!"
Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
