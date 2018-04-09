Público
Blanes Un hombre mata presuntamente a su pareja en Girona

El crimen ha ocurrido este lunes en la localidad de Blanes. Los servicios de emergencias han sido alertados sobre las 05.45 horas y los Mossos se han desplazado hasta el lugar de los hechos.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte de una mujer en la localidad gerundense de Blanes presuntamente a manos de su pareja. 

El crimen ha ocurrido este lunes en la calle Cristòfor Colom del municipio, han informado a fuentes policiales. Los servicios de emergencias han sido alertados sobre las 05.45 horas después de que el hombre haya atacado con un arma blanca a su pareja, con la que estaría tramitando el divorcio.

Los Mossos se han desplazado al domicilio, donde han comprobado que la mujer había fallecido y han detenido al agresor. 

