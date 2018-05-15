Boti García Rodrigo dedica su medalla al Madrid de las "subversivas" y el de las calles "teñidas de arcoíris"

La activista por los derechos LGTBI Boti García Rodrigo ha dedicado su Medalla de Oro, concedida por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, a su ciudad, la de "las subversivas que han encontrado en la ciudad cuerpo de acogida y lugar de reivindicación" en unas calles "teñidas de arcoíris".
"Es el Madrid en el que nací y en el que el activismo me salvó la vida y construyó la persona que soy sin saberlo", ha declarado desde el Retiro, flanqueada por la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, y la portavoz del Gobierno, Rita Maestre, a quienes ha agradecido esta medalla "a una lesbiana y activista" y que supone un premio "a las personas de la diversidad sexual que han luchado con alegría reclamando su lugar en el mundo, que han sufrido leyes represoras y que siguen sufriendo la homofobia cotidiana".
García Rodrigo ha recordado que este 15 de mayo se cumplen siete años "del mayo que nos hizo despertar", el 15-M y casi un año de la celebración en Madrid del Orgullo mundial. "Y hoy vamos todos juntos a la pradera porque es el santo de la Isidra", ha lanzado, después de recordar que el escudo de Madrid también es femenino, con su osa junto al madroño.
La activista se ha declarado "anonadada" con este reconocimiento que le ha aportado "tanta felicidad". Se ha definido como una "madrileña muy enamorada de Madrid", ciudad de la que le gusta "todo, hasta sus defectos". Madrid es para ella la "ciudad más bonita, alegre, acogedora, inclusiva y diversa"
