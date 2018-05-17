Público
Público

'La Buena Prensa' premia la entrevista de 'Público' a Rosa María Calaf

La entrevista, realiza por la periodista Ana Bernal-Triviño recorre la vida y profesión de la periodista con sus reflexiones sobre temas tan diversos como el poder económico, la movilización social, Venezuela, Siria o el papel de la Unión Europea.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Entrevista con Rosa María Calaf.

La entrevista que la periodista Ana Bernal-Triviño realizó para Público a Rosa María Calaf ha sido premiada como finalista, por parte del blog La Buena Prensa, en sus reconocimientos anuales a los mejores trabajos profesionales en diferentes categorías.

La entrevista ha sido seleccionada entre las más de mil trescientas publicaciones presentadas, de España y América Latina.

En este trabajo, la periodista Rosa María Calaf hace un recorrido por el actual panorama de del periodismo y la comunicación, la pérdida de derechos y el papel de la mujer en la profesión.

“Es un premio que recibo con cariño, tanto por quién lo da, como el motivo. Entrevistar a Rosa María Calaf es siempre una lección para cualquier periodista, y resulta fácil entrevistar a una profesional que opina de todo y que da libertad a la hora de preguntar”, reconoce Bernal-Triviño, periodista de Público y profesora de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

La entrevista recorre la vida y profesión de Rosa María Calaf, además de varios vídeos con sus reflexiones sobre temas tan diversos como el poder económico, la movilización social, Venezuela, Siria o el papel de la Unión Europea.

La Buena prensa fue una iniciativa surgida de Miguel Ángel Jimeno, profesor de la Facultad de Comunicación de la Universidad de Navarra y con una trayectoria profesional destacada en medios de comunicación.

Etiquetas