El buque de Proactiva Open Arms apoyará la llegada del Aquarius al puerto de Valencia

El buque de rescate humanitario Proactiva Open Arms que se encuentra desde hace un mes y medio en el puerto castellonense de Burriana, y que finaliza estos días sus tareas de mantenimiento, hará labores de apoyo a las embarcaciones que lleguen al puerto de Valencia con las personas que viajaban en el Aquarius.
El buque realizará esta labor de apoyo y acompañamiento de los dos barcos que viajan hacia Valencia junto al Aquarius, según han indicado fuentes de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, y después atracará en Valencia y desde allí se dirigirá hacia Malta para empezar una nueva misión de rescate en el Mediterráneo.
Así lo ha explicado a bordo del buque Ricardo Sandoval, el primer oficial del remolcador del buque de rescate Open Arms, mientras sus compañeros se afanan en acabar las labores de mantenimiento de esta embarcación que, junto al resto de naves de la ONG, ha rescatado a más de 100.000 personas en peligro en el mar Mediterráneo.
Sandoval y el resto de la tripulación han recibido este jueves la visita de la coordinadora general de Esquerra Unida, Rosa Pérez, y del coordinador local de EU de Burriana, Gabriel Ferrándiz, quienes se han interesado por la labor de esta ONG.
El primer oficial ha explicado que se están acabando en estos momentos las tareas de mantenimiento, que están ya avanzadas, para zarpar hacia Malta este fin de semana o el lunes "como más tardar".
También ha explicado que el objetivo del buque es ir a Malta para cargar todo lo que se ha sacado del Aquarius, los chalecos, las provisiones y la nueva tripulación para "salir cuanto antes" hacia la zona de rescate para la nueva misión, que empieza el día 18 de junio y que se prolongará unos quince días.
En Burriana embarcarán este jueves los voluntarios que se unen al trabajo de la ONG, y que sumarán diecinueve personas entre los seis tripulantes fijos, médicos, enfermeros, periodistas, rescatadores y personal polivalente.
