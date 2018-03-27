Más de doscientas personas impidieron la detención por la Policía Nacional de un supuesto narcotraficante que huyó a pie tras abandonar un vehículo cargado con 510 kilos de hachís.
Según una nota de la Policía Nacional, el vehículo fue interceptado el domingo por la noche en el barrio de San Bernardo y su conductor huyó del lugar tras ser apoyado por una "avalancha" de más de 200 vecinos, que increparon la actuación de los agentes, los cuales, ante la gravedad y violencia ejercida contra ellos, tuvieron que hacer varios disparos al aire.
Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 22:30 de la noche cuando los agentes observaron que un vehículo que circulaba por la calle Canarias de la localidad y tenía la parte trasera muy baja, como si llevara algo muy pesado en su interior.
Debido a las sospechas, y al tratarse de un coche de los que suelen utilizar las bandas que se dedican al narcotráfico de hachís, los policías se dirigieron hacia el vehículo para darle el alto y comprobar la carga que llevaba.
El conductor, al percatarse de la presencia policial, emprendió la huida, lo que dio lugar a una persecución que se desarrolló por distintas calles de la ciudad, colisionando con varios vehículos estacionados.
Según la nota, finalmente el sospechoso abandonó el vehículo, de tipo SUV (Vehículo Utilitario y Deportivo, en sus siglas en inglés) de alta gama, en calle Ubrique de La Línea y emprendió la huida a pie.
Los agentes le persiguieron corriendo, hasta que la persecución finalizó tras introducirse el individuo en el interior de una vivienda.
Los agentes tuvieron que realizar varios disparos ante la avalancha de más de 200 personas congregadas en el lugar, quienes intentaron agredir a los tres agentes que intervinieron para que no detuvieran al fugado.
En el vehículo recuperado se encontraron 510 kilos de hachís, repartidos en varios fardos.
La investigación continúa abierta para tratar de localizar al conductor del vehículo.
Comentarios
