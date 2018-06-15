Público
Defensa Una campaña en Change.org pide al Gobierno que readmita al teniente Segura en el Ejército

"Después de tres años expulsado no debe continuar su calvario particular y esperar a que la justicia Europea le devuelva su puesto de trabajo en, quizás, cinco o diez años", denuncia el texto que acompaña la petición.

Teniente Segura en la redacción de Público. JAIRO VARGAS

En las últimas horas se ha abierto una recogida de firmas a través de la página Change.org para pedir a la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, que readmita en el Ejército al exteniente Luis Gonzalo Segura. El militar fue expulsado de las Fuerzas Armadas por denunciar casos de corrupción, abusos y un sistema de privilegios propios de otro siglo.

"Después de tres años expulsado no debe continuar su calvario particular y esperar a que la justicia Europea le devuelva su puesto de trabajo en, quizás, cinco o diez años", denuncia el texto que acompaña la petición en la conocida web.

De esta forma, la petición iniciada por el usuario M.A.S.S hace un llamamiento al nuevo Gobierno y a Defensa para que se "repare lo que el PP destrozó". Además, la petición recuerda al PSOE que "se comprometió con todos los demás denunciantes de corrupción a apoyarles, incluido el propio Exteniente Segura".

La campaña, iniciada este viernes, ha recaudado en sólo dos horas 700 firmas, por lo que se espera que alcance las 1.000 firmas mínimas necesarias.

Esta no es la primera campaña pública en apoyo al caso Segura, en enero de 2017, con el PP todavía en el poder, más de 20 juristas se unieron para presentar un recurso contra el Ministerio de Defensa ante la justicia Europea.

