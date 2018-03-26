Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han cortado al tráfico este lunes por la mañana la autovía A-2 a su paso por el municipio leridano de Alcarràs, fronterizo con Aragón, en protesta por la detención en Alemania del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont.
Según ha informado el Servei Català de Trànsit, el corte se ha producido sobre las 07.27 horas y afecta únicamente la circulación en sentido norte, hacia Lleida y Barcelona.
Els CDRs #Ponent tornem a tallar aquest matí l'A-2 a #Alcarràs en protesta per la detenció de Puigdemont.#PrimaveraCatalana#llibertatpresospolítics#CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/8B7qds02hW— CDRs de Ponent (@CDRsPonent) 26 de marzo de 2018
La protesta se suma a las que ya se produjeron el domingo en varias carreteras catalanas para mostrar la repulsa de los manifestantes a la detención. Además, este domingo se convocaron movilizaciones en la calle en diferentes puntos de Catalunya, en las que en algunos casos se saldaron con cargas policiales.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a nueve manifestantes, mientras un centenar de personas han resultado heridas leves, entre ellos 23 agentes de los Mossos.
