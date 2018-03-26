Público
Carles Puigdemont Los Comités de Defensa Republicana cortan la A-2 en Lleida 

Según ha informado el Servei Català de Trànsit, el corte se ha producido sobre las 07.27 horas y afecta únicamente la circulación en sentido norte, hacia Lleida y Barcelona.

Los Comités de Defensa Republicana cortan la A-2 en Lleida. TWITTER/@CDRsPonent

Los Comités de Defensa Republicana cortan la A-2 en Lleida. TWITTER/@CDRsPonent

Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han cortado al tráfico este lunes por la mañana la autovía A-2 a su paso por el municipio leridano de Alcarràs, fronterizo con Aragón, en protesta por la detención en Alemania del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont.

La protesta se suma a las que ya se produjeron el domingo en varias carreteras catalanas para mostrar la repulsa de los manifestantes a la detención. Además, este domingo se convocaron movilizaciones en la calle en diferentes puntos de Catalunya, en las que en algunos casos se saldaron con cargas policiales.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a nueve manifestantes, mientras un centenar de personas han resultado heridas leves, entre ellos 23 agentes de los Mossos.

