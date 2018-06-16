Carmena, premio Gatopolis "por honrar la labor de las colonias felinas"

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, la Policía Municipal de Moratalaz, veterinarios y Protección felina serán premiados este sábado por los premios Gatopolis "por honrar la labor de las colonias felinas".
Según ha informado la organizadora del evento en un comunicado, como marco para la entrega se han elegido las Fiestas del Distrito de Moratalaz, en concreto el reciento infantil, "ya que este barrio destaca por su gran labor a favor de las colonias felinas".
Entre los premiados se encuentra Carmena, por la implantación del Protocolo de Gestión de Colonias Felinas, que, según la organizadora, "no podrá asistir a la recogida del premio", la Policía Municipal del Barrio de Moratalaz, Veterinarios involucrados en la Gestión de Colonias o Protección Felina.
Uno de los premios "más especiales" será el que se otorgara a una Gestora de colonias que lleva "muchos años" alimentando a los gatos de la calle, "cuidándolos, protegiéndolos y defendiéndolos". Además de este acto, las fiestas del Barrio contaran con varias casetas dedicadas a fomentar el cuidado de los animales, en especial los gatos, con actividades dirigidas principalmente a los niños.
