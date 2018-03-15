Público
Carretera de Toledo Cortada la A-42 en Illescas tras la colisión de un autobús, cuatro turismos y una furgoneta

La autovía A-42 se encuentra cortada al tráfico en sentido Madrid por un accidente múltiple registrado a las 7.55 horas.

A-42

Lugar del suceso en la A-42

La autovía A-42 se encuentra en estos momentos cortada al tráfico en sentido Madrid tras la colisión entre un autobús que transportaba 50 pasajeros, cuatro turismos y una furgoneta, a la altura del kilómetro 35 en el término municipal de Illescas.

Así lo han confirmado fuentes del Servicio de Coordinación y Atención de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-la Mancha a Europa Press, quienes de momento no han ofrecido más datos de este "aparatoso" accidente que se ha registrado a las 7.55 horas.

En el operativo movilizado desde el 112 participan agentes de la Guardia Civil, de Bomberos, una UVI y una ambulancia urgencia.

