Caso Juana Rivas Un concierto solidario recaudará fondos para apoyar a Juana Rivas en su lucha por recuperar a sus hijos

La iniciativa parte de un grupo de juristas, periodistas, artistas y amigos de la granadina. Los cantantes actuarán de forma altruista y todos los fondos estarán destinados a sufragar los gastos legales del juicio que se sigue en Italia para decidir la custodia de sus hijos.

Juana Rivas / Europa Press

Música para los hijos e hijas víctimas de violencia de género es el lema del concierto que el próximo sábado 19 de mayo tendrá lugar en el Ateneo de Madrid. Su objetivo: recaudar fondos para que Juana Rivas pueda hacer frente a los gastos de la pelea legal que la granadina está llevando a cabo en Italia para recuperar a sus  hijos. 

La iniciativa está organizada por un grupo de juristas, periodistas, artistas y amigos y amigas de Rivas, como forma de apoyar a la granadina a "hacer frente a esos gastos a los que hay que enfrentarse cuando la justicia gratuita no funciona".
Rivas lleva más de dos meses en Italia afrontando el proceso judicial que decidirá sobre la custodia de sus hijos.

A finales de agosto pasado, Rivas entregó a sus hijos a su expareja por mandato del juzgado que llevaba el caso en Granada, que en ningún momento admitió la petición de Rivas de protección para sus hijos, que estaban reconocidos como víctimas de violencia de género. Desde entonces el juzgado encargado de decidir sobre la custodia está en Italia y los gastos que tiene que enfrentar "son extremadamente altos", tal como reconocen los organizadores de este concierto.

El evento contará con ​un elenco de artistas que han decidido apoyar esta causa y que actuarán de manera benéfica. Entre ellos figuran Ingravitö, Rafa Sánchez, Pamela Palenciano, Inma Cuesta, Alijo, Arita Mitten o la coral Clara Compoamor y los organizadores afirman que otros se unirán a distancia.

​Los fondos recaudados se ingresarán directamente en la cuenta de la Plataforma de apoyo a Juana Rivas y se destinarán íntegramente a costear los urgentes tastos judiciales derivados de la protección de sus hijos.

Se han habilitado varias formas de apoyar la causa de Juana Rivas. Se puede adquirir las entradas por diez euros, o decidir pagar un precio mayor por ella. También se puede colaborar costeando un gasto concreto, como una factura de procurador, abogado, viaje, certificado notarial.... o hacer un ingreso directamente en la cuenta. Para las personas que no estén en Madrid y que quieran apoyar la causa, se ha habilitado una fila 0, por la que se puede hacer una contribución y obtener acceso a ver el espectáculo por medios digitales.

