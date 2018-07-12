El Ayuntamiento menorquín de Es Castell sancionará con 750 euros a aquellos ciudadanos que escupan en la vía pública, por lo que pueden ser denunciados a la Policía Local por sus propios vecinos. Es Castell se convierte así en el primer pueblo de Menorca que introduce en su legislación que escupir en la calle es sancionable.
Así lo refleja la actualización realizada por el equipo de gobierno del municipio de la Ordenanza que regula el buen comportamiento cívico.
La Ordenanza municipal se encuentra en periodo de alegaciones hasta el próximo día 19 tras su aprobación en el pleno municipal. Si no se produce ningún contratiempo, la actualización entraría en vigor en el mes de septiembre.
El alcalde de Es Castell, Lluís Camps, se ha mostrado satisfecho por esta actualización de la normativa y ha asegurado que escupir en la calle es un acto "desagradable" y "evitable". El primer edil ha emplazado a los vecinos a llevar un pañuelo encima con el fin de depositar los restos biológicos antes de lanzarlos a la vía pública.
Para Camps, es una medida de "sentido común" que marca unas pautas de comportamiento, evitando que otros vecinos puedan llegar a sentirse "incómodos" en su propio municipio.
Además, el primer edil ha recordado que la Policía Local será la que imponga la sanción, pero ha emplazado a los vecinos a "denunciar" este tipo de actos incívicos.
La actualización de la Ordenanza también contempla otros aspectos sancionables como depositar la basura fuera del horario estipulado, molestar a los vecinos con la música alta o no recoger los excrementos de los perros, entre otros.
