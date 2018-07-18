Público
Cavadas El doctor Cavadas logra reconstruir una separación de columna vertebral y pelvis a un tetrapléjico

El cirujano plástico y su equipo han utilizado hueso del peroné para un paciente tetrapléjico desde los nueve años

El cirujano plástico Pedro Carlos Cavadas. EFE

El cirujano plástico Pedro Carlos Cavadas y su equipo han llevado a cabo una cirugía para reconstruir una separación de la columna vertebral y la pelvis, mediante la utilización de hueso del peroné, a un paciente tetrapléjico desde los nueve años.

El paciente, Wilmer Arias, que fue operado en el Hospital de Manises, se quedó tetrapléjico a los nueve años, tras una "grave lesión producida por un arma de fuego y que le ha obligado a estar encamado durante los últimos años, como consecuencia de las complicaciones en la zona lumbar", según ha informado el centro hospitalario.

"Gracias al acuerdo de la Fundación Cavadas y el centro hospitalario, este joven guatemalteco puede ahora continuar su vida desde una silla de ruedas con ligera movilidad de brazos y manos", ha matizado el Hospital.

El doctor anota un nuevo hito en su labor como cirujano. El pasado mes de marzo reimplantó la mano derecha a un marine del ejército de Estados Unidos que sufrió un accidente en Cartagena cuando se encontraba a bordo de un submarino.

