La feria de la caza que se celebra durante estos días en el recinto ferial de Ifema, en Madrid, ha expuesto dos cabezas disecadas de ejemplares de lobo ibérico —una especie protegida— como parte del decorado de un stand que cuenta con el rótulo del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente del Gobierno del PP.
La feria cinegética, que desde el 1 al 4 de marzo puede visitarse en la ciudad, se celebra además bajo el lema "Pasión por la naturaleza, la caza y la pesca".
"El Ministerio que debe encargarse del cuidado y protección de nuestra fauna desoye al Congreso y no mueve un dedo por la protección del lobo; pero además, esponsoriza la exhibición de cabezas de lobo muerto en un stand en una feria de caza en IFEMA. Los españoles se merecen un Ministerio que realmente se ocupe de defender la naturaleza, y no de promover su degradación", ha señalado el diputado de Equo, Juantxo López de Uralde.
Su grupo parlamentario, Unidos Podemos, ha registrado una pregunta a raíz de la polémica para saber si el Gobierno ha patrocinado con dinero público el stand y, de ser así, conocer el motivo. El grupo ha aprovechado también para preguntar al Ejecutivo por el mandato del Congreso para poner en marcha medidas de protección del lobo ibérico.
Aunque se permite su caza, el lobo está protegido por la legislación española y europea y está catalogada como una especie vulnerable en España por la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza. La Directiva Hábitats de la UE cataloga al lobo como Especie de Interés Comunitario, pero establece diferentes formas de protección usando el Duero como línea de frontera. En los territorios al sur del río la especie está protegida y no se permite su caza (salvo algunas excepciones en las que se autorizan controles poblaciones por parte de la administración), mientras que al norte pueden ser objeto de medidas de gestión cinegética, que dependen de cada comunidad autónoma.
