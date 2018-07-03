Una cazadora presume en redes sociales de una jirafa muerta como "la caza de sus sueños"

"¡Las oraciones por la caza de mis sueños se hicieron realidad hoy!" dijo en sus redes sociales Tess Thompson Talley, una mujer estadounidense que estaba de viaje en África del Sur. Este título acompañaba a una fotografía donde posaba junto a un ejemplar de jirafa hembra de 18 años y más de una tonelada de peso.
En las fotografías, publicadas hace más de un año, la turista aparece tanto de pie como agachada junto al cuerpo del mamífero sin vida. Fueron recogidas por el portal de noticias Africa Digest el pasado 16 de junio y la polémica resucitó y se hizo más fuerte.
Thompson Talley terminaba su publicación con: "Descubrí esta rara jirafa negra y la aceché por un buen rato. Sabía que era la elegida. Tenía más de 18 años, 4.000 libras (1.814 kilos) y fue bendecida por dar 2.000 libras (907 kilos) de carne". Estas palabras han desatado una ola de indignación en las redes sociales.
El mismo medio se hacía eco de las críticas y publicaba en Twitter un comentario que refleja opinión generalizada: "Una salvaje blanca estadounidense, que es en parte una neandertal, viene a África y dispara a una jirafa negra muy rara, cortesía de la estupidez de Sudáfrica".
White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz— AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) 16 de junio de 2018
Ante el revuelo, la mujer, originaria de Kentucky, quiso explicar sus motivos. Se dirigió a la cadena de noticias estadounidense Fox News a través de un correo electrónico y alegó que no era caza con motivos de diversión sino que pretendía conservar la especie porque la jirafa a la que mató había atacado a otras dos hembras más jóvenes y estaba impidiendo que tuvieran crías.
Además, la norteamericana dijo que el animal es una subespecie de jirafa sudafricana y su población "está aumentando debido a los cazadores y los ejercicios de conservación pagados en gran parte por los grandes eventos de caza".
En los últimos 30 años, la población de jirafas ha disminuido alrededor de un 40%, según alertó en diciembre de 2016 la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza. Entre las causas, la organización identificó el aumento de la población humana en sus hábitats y también citó la caza ilegal.
Comentarios
